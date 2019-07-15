Bridgnorth mayor Jean Onions dies

Her deputy mayor Councillor Ron Whittle spoke of her tireless work for others.

“On behalf of the Councillors, staff and residents of Bridgnorth I wish to express the great sadness felt at the news of the death of Jean Onions," he said. "Our thoughts are with Jean’s Family at this time.

"Apart from being on town council together, I have known Jean and her late husband very well indeed since we were in our late teens. She was a true entrepreneur running their florists with good humour and professionalism.

"Jean was also a tireless volunteer with the Air Training Corps, the Chamber of Commerce and much more. She could be fierce and, I am pleased to say, did not suffer fools. But on the other hand had a soft heart and would defend friends and those in need with great tenacity.”

Councillor Onions, who represented the Morfe ward on Bridgnorth Town Council, was elected as mayor of the town in May.

She became a councillor in 2016 following the death of her husband, Derek Onions, a very well-known figure in the town.

On being elected mayor, Councillor Onions said: "I’m very proud to have been elected as mayor of the town I’ve lived in pretty much all my life. It’s an honour and something I didn’t expect to ever happen."