New guide is talk of the town in Bridgnorth

An abundance of businesses, groups and organisations have already signed up to be a part of the brochure, expected to be published at the beginning of August.

The designer, Sam Cole, was approached by Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce after having created similar documents for other Shropshire towns including Church Stretton.

Featuring pubs, restaurants, places to stay, things to do, picturesque spots and some town history, the brochure will aim to boost tourism along with the town's economy.

Sam said she was hoping the guide, entitled Let's Visit Bridgnorth, will have a circulation of places within an hour from Bridgnorth.

"It's something that will benefit the town despite being mainly distributed to surrounding places," she said.

"So far it's been a case of walking into shops and pubs and asking if they want to be involved.

"We've had to ask for a small charge to go towards print costs, but the support has been fantastic. Bridgnorth has so many brilliant, independent shops and beautiful pubs and people need to be made aware of just how good they are.

"I want it completed by the end of the month or so, that way the town can benefit from the summer period once the kids finish school, so we're looking around early August time realistically."

Sam said the front cover will be original artwork consisting of a collage of the town's most iconic features, and an enlarged version could be displayed somewhere in the town centre.

She added despite having designed similar guides, Bridgnorth was a personal favourite.

"I grew up in Beckbury, so Bridgnorth has been my local town and I know it well," she said.

"I live near Ludlow now, but my heart belongs to Bridgnorth."

Sally Themans, behind the Love Bridgnorth and Love Wellington campaigns, said: "We are really behind the fantastic idea of a town guide for Bridgnorth.

"It's great that so many different organisations are helping to produce something that will benefit the whole town."

Steve Robbins, chairman of Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce, added: "This is something we have wanted to create for a while and we're delighted to have Sam on board."