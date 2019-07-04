Tractor completely destroyed by fire in Bridgnorth

Four fire crews from Bridgnorth and Telford were called to Hallon, near Worfield, at 3.18pm.

They used jets and beaters to extinguish the blaze which is believed to have started in the tractor and spread to the hay.

The water carrier and off-road vehicle were also in attendance.

It was a busy day for the town's fire service yesterday which was called out five times.

Shortly before 11am crews attended an embankment fire and at 1.15pm they were called to a small fire in a kitchen.

At 8pm, firefighters were re-inspected the burnt-out tractor.

The last call out of the night was to another small fire at the Queen's Parlour.