'If one came down it could kill someone': Warning issued on Bridgnorth leaning trees

A tree fell in Stanley Lane last week after windy weather caused it to come crashing down.

Twelve years ago, Richard Heard, 49, ho was CEO of Birmingham Airport, died after crashing his BMW into a fallen tree on the lane.

Now concerned residents are calling for action to be taken to make the trees safe before another incident happens.

Marie Wilkes, who lives nearby, said: “These trees are massive. If one came down it could kill someone. They’re really large and they are on a slant. Most of the tree that fell is still in the road.”

One of the trees

“I’ve got a petition going. We’ve got to try and do something about it. Other people around here agree.

“We’ve been in touch with Shropshire Council’s highways department but we were told it was safe.”

Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.