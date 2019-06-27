One arrested in rural crime crackdown on Shropshire border

More than 20 officers using 10 cars patrolled the border between Shropshire and Staffordshire near Bishop's Wood.

The operation aimed to create a visible presence in the area after a spate of burglaries targetting farm vehicles, as well as reports of poaching.

All officers taking part in the operation had details of vehicles that have recently been reported as being seen in suspicious circumstances in the area by local residents from both sides of the border.

A number of checks were conducted on vehicles and their occupants and one person was arrested for providing a positive drug swipe. There was also a quad bike seized from a Ford Transit van to allow for full checks to be conducted to confirm the ownership of the quad.

Officers from all of the safer neighbourhood teams based in Bridgnorth Police Station, the local policing sergeant, officers from the local policing priorities team and officers from Staffordshire Police were involved. The operation was carried out yesterday.

To report a rural crime, call officers on 101. If it is an emergency call 999.