Illegal fishers caught stealing barbel from the River Severn

By Mat Growcott | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Three men were caught fishing illegally on the River Severn near Bridgnorth.

Three men were caught at about midnight on Wednesday morning – picture: @DaveThroupEA

The illegal fishers were stealing oversized barbel – picture: @DaveThroupEA

Environment Agency enforcement officers caught the men after a tip off from a member of the public.

The three men were fishing at around midnight on Wednesday morning.

Jay Rana, of the Environment Agency, said: “Following a call to our incident hotline our enforcement officers found three men fishing without licences on Tuesday night on the River Severn.

"Officers found a bag containing oversized barbel which had been removed from the water which is an offence under our national byelaws."

Dave Throup, Environment Agency manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire, said: "As a result of intelligence received fishery enforcement officers found and reported illegal fishing and fish theft on the Severn at Bridgnorth.

"These operations are funded by money we receive from rod licence sales."

Those caught fishing illegally can be given hefty fines up to £2,500.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

