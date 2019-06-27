'I had absolutely no symptoms' – Tourist's lucky blood test during Bridgnorth trip saves her life

Jenny Rimell was visiting the area for a family birthday when a fluke meeting with the Rotary Club of Bridgnorth led her to receiving life-saving treatment.

The 63-year-old, from Cheltenham, was directed into Bridgnorth Library for a free blood pressure check on behalf of the Stroke Association after meeting a member of the Rotary Club on the street.

She said despite feeling totally fine, her readings were off the charts and her life was at risk.

"I was in immediate danger of suffering a deadly stroke or heart attack," she said.

"I had absolutely no symptoms, I felt fine. Admittedly I hadn't had my blood pressure checked in years and had no plans to visit my doctor, but despite being in my 60s I'm young at heart.

"Had we not taken a leaflet advertising the event from a gentleman in the street that day I would have never known."

Visiting her sister-in-law in Highley, Jenny went straight to her GP and was then sent to hospital to have a number of checks conducted.

"All of my readings were extremely high, about 238 over 116," she said.

"I was sent to acute emergency care and was monitored all day undergoing blood tests, eye tests, ECG and kidney scans. Undetected high blood pressure can cause damage to major organs but it was fortunate it had not happened to mine."

She added: "It's called a silent killer for a very good reason.

"My doctor told me going to Bridgnorth's library that day saved my life so I would like to thank the Rotary Club for giving up their time and dedication to helping others. They really make a huge contribution and an incalculable difference. I have grandchildren I want to spend my time with and they have allowed me to do that by keeping me healthy."

Elwyn Jones, secretary of the Rotary Club of Bridgnorth, said Jenny was a perfect example of why the club's work is so important.

"Generally, we don't get too much feedback, so when you get someone like Jenny telling her story it's absolutely amazing and fantastic to hear we've made a real difference.

"It's great to hear Jenny is now doing well and I've written to her to thank her for sharing her story."