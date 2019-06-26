Real rural music treat for children at Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Sinfonia welcomed pupils from nine schools to a concert at St Mary's Church in the town, where they got to hear musicians performing classical music live.

The concert featured dancers from Oldbury Wells School and 40 musicians.

Schools attending the event, which took place on Monday afternoon, included St Leonard's, St Mary's and Castlefields in Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Beckbury, Morville, Farlow, Highley, and Claverley.

The performance was of Peer Gynt by Henrik Ibsen. It had been abridged for children and was narrated by David Carr and conducted by James Ross.

A music concert held at St Mary's Church in Bridgnorth for a performance of Peer Gynt. Story adapted by David Carr with dancers from Oldbury Wells School, along with the Bridgnorth Sinfonia

Bridgnorth Sinfonia secretary Kate Bedford said: "We got a friend David Carr to write a new story for it. He re-wrote it so we had the music and story working along side it.

"We had some dancers come along from Oldbury Wells School who danced along to it, who had been trained by Gill Callaghan."

Mrs Bedford said the event is intended to allow young people to experience classical music first hand and they had been delighted with the way it went.

She said: "It was a really good occasion, very successful.

"I think the young children enjoyed it very much and the orchestra loved doing it. It is the second year we have done something like this and we would like to make it an annual event."

She added: "There have been so many cuts in music education, especially in rural areas and children do not get the opportunity to hear these musicians live and that is what we want to do."