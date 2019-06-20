Bridgnorth Town Council to become carbon neutral by 2030

The council will recognise a climate emergency after its meeting on Tuesday evening, and will now look at its impact on the environment.

It was decided based on a motion, put forward by Councillor Clive Dyson.

Threat

It said: "This council recognises that climate change, other forms of pollution, and habitat destruction all present a serious threat to humanity

"We will work with and encourage this activity within the remit and resources of the town council.”

Councillor Carol Whittle, who was at the meeting, said: "As a council we don't have the money to go mad and do everything. What we can do is every time equipment or a vehicle needs replacing, we need to look at how it will impact.

"The problem is we have a lot of buildings that are very old. Some like the listed buildings we can't insulate - we can't touch anything.

"As a council there's only so much we can do unless Government make a lot of changes.

"But each time we make a decision, we'll bare in mind that this has to be a consideration."