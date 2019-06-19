Mews in the pews as Shropshire church holds pets service - with pictures

St Mary’s Church in Billingsley, near Highley, hosted a special service to celebrate animals – with pets themselves invited to turn out for the day.

Held on Sunday, the service featured a cat on a lead, and a Sprocker named Ella.

Reverend David Poyner with Nancy Crossland, 2, and Gemma Crossland, plus Larry Lamb

Ella’s owner, Bonnie Garvey, who is a member of the parochial church council, said they had wanted to take the chance to recognise the contribution of all animals to the area.

It was the second time the church has held the service, with the first being in 2017.

She said: “I think the service itself is about the celebration about animals in the kingdom in respect of the whole of our lives.

“They are a massive part of our lives. It is about celebrating the animals in the kingdom and particularly Billingsley.”

Ella and Mike Garvey with Rev David Poyner

Advertising

Mrs Garvey said that Ella had definitely been the less well behaved of the pets during the service.

She said: “The cat behaved very well but Ella was very excited because I think she wanted to eat the cat! She was very excitable all the way through the service.”

She added: “It was great fun and it is something we really want to do again in the future.”