Police suspect attempted caravan theft near Bridgnorth

The incident took place just after 2am on Friday in the car park of the Halfway House Inn at Eardington, where the caravan and car were parked.

A spokesman for the South Shropshire Policing Team said: "At just after 2am on the morning of Friday, June 14, we were called to the Halfway House Inn, Eardington.

"A group of unidentified people had been seen behaving in a suspicious manner around a car and caravan parked on the car park. When they realised they were being observed, they rapidly made off.

"If you were in the area of the Halfway House Inn at the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious, please call 101 and refer to incident 0041S 140619.

"If you wish to pass information anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use the crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information link to pass the information over the internet."