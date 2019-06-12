£500,000 housing grants up for grabs

Nationwide Building Society is working with The Community Foundation for Staffordshire to offer grants of between £10,000 and £50,000 to tackle housing issues in the area.

The money will be targeted at schemes which support the most vulnerable members of society.

So far Nationwide has awarded £4 million in grants to more than 100 projects, and has committed to investing £5.5 million a year to housing projects across the UK.

Charities, community land trusts and housing co-operatives are invited to the apply for the money.

Steve Adams of The Community Foundation said finding safe, affordable and sustainable housing was a growing challenge for communities across the region. "We’re proud to work with Nationwide Building Society to fund the organisations tackling this issue on the ground and supporting those who need it most," he said.

The closing date for applications is July 5, and a community board made up of Nationwide members and employees will review the applications before deciding how to distribute the money. Successful applicants will be informed by the end of September.

The board and Nationwide branches across the region will also provide time and expertise to these charities.

Full details can be found on the website nationwide.co.uk/communityfunding or at Nationwide branches across the region. Alternatively see the website staffsfoundation.org.uk