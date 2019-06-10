Menu

Advertising

Crews tackle fire at Bridgnorth industrial estate

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Fire crews used a specialist camera and cutters to put out a small fire involving machinery near Bridgnorth today.

Crews from the town were called to Stanmore Industrial Estate shortly after 3.10am.

They left the site off Estate Road at about 3.35am.

In Telford, crews from Central station used buckets of water to douse a rubbish fire discovered on a footpath in woodland off Sutton Way, in Sutton Hill, which was reported at about 12.25am.

Crews also went to Telford Shopping Centre after the alarm were set off. Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said when the crews arrived they found that there was no emergency and the alarm had been activated by accident shortly before 11pm on Sunday.

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News