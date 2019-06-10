Crews tackle fire at Bridgnorth industrial estate

Crews from the town were called to Stanmore Industrial Estate shortly after 3.10am.

They left the site off Estate Road at about 3.35am.

In Telford, crews from Central station used buckets of water to douse a rubbish fire discovered on a footpath in woodland off Sutton Way, in Sutton Hill, which was reported at about 12.25am.

Crews also went to Telford Shopping Centre after the alarm were set off. Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said when the crews arrived they found that there was no emergency and the alarm had been activated by accident shortly before 11pm on Sunday.