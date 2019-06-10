Bridgnorth family kick-start taekwondo club

Husband and wife duo Dean and Tammy Lewis, along with their 10-year-old son Harry and Tammy's 18-year-old son Luke Richardson have set up LMA Martial Arts & Fitness Club, based at Tettenhall, Wolverhampton.

The family have all won medals at the Taekwondo World Championships, in Holland in 2017 – with Dean and Luke taking home golds, and Harry and Tammy winning bronze medals.

Tammy, 39, Dean, 47, and 18-year-old Luke – who is currently in the RAF – are all black belts, with young Harry set to take his black belt in October.

The family launched LMA in April this year and have since seen their members grow. They now run two weekly classes on Tuesday and Thursday between 6pm and 7pm – which includes a four to seven years old group and a seven-plus group.

Mrs Lewis said: "Dean started taekwondo back in the day and stopped at his blue belt when he was 18. He then went back into it when our son started up.

"Setting up his own club is something Dean has wanted to do but he was the only one who did it. Four years ago I started – as I was taking my sons I just thought why not give it a go.

"I got my black belt last year and completed my instructor course. So we decided to step out on our own as a family – not many people do it as a family.

"The classes are going really well – we started with no students at all which was really hard. We have classes for ages four to seven, which is the LMA Cubs.

"Then my husband teaches the seven-plus class which goes to adults of any age. People don't realise – I started four years ago so anyone can do it, plus it keeps you fit."

Anyone interested in joining the classes can visit LMA Martial Arts & Fitness on Facebook or call Dean on 07941 636904.