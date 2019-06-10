Blaze destroys barn near Bridgnorth

When the crews arrived at the scene, in Aston Claverley, the entire farm building was ablaze last night.

Engines including a light pumping unit and a water carrier were mobilised following reports shortly after 8.30pm. Operations and fire investigation officers joined crews from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock and Tweedale.

Crews from @SFRS_Bridgnorth and @SFRS_Albrighton were originally mobilised to this barn fire in Aston Claverley on Sunday evening.

However, due to the duration of the incident, Much Wenlock's rescue pump attended as a relief rescource.#AllOneTeam #OnCall #MuchWenlock pic.twitter.com/RYha9qpOLE — Much Wenlock Station (@SFRS_Wenlock) June 10, 2019

Crews used breathing gear and hoses to bring the flames and smoke under control.

Shropshire fire & Rescue Service said crews from Bridgnorth and Albrighton were originally sent Much Wenlock's rescue pump followed to relieve them.

The service left the site shortly before 9.40pm.