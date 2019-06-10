Menu

Blaze destroys barn near Bridgnorth

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

About 25 firefighters tackled a blaze that destroyed a barn near Bridgnorth.

The barn in Aston Claverley. Photo: @SFRS_Wenlock

When the crews arrived at the scene, in Aston Claverley, the entire farm building was ablaze last night.

Engines including a light pumping unit and a water carrier were mobilised following reports shortly after 8.30pm. Operations and fire investigation officers joined crews from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock and Tweedale.

Crews used breathing gear and hoses to bring the flames and smoke under control.

Shropshire fire & Rescue Service said crews from Bridgnorth and Albrighton were originally sent Much Wenlock's rescue pump followed to relieve them.

The service left the site shortly before 9.40pm.

