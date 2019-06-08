Menu

Man 'seriously injured' after being hit by car in Bridgnorth

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Bridgnorth this afternoon.

The incident happened near the junction of New Street and Underhill Street at around 12.30pm.

Police, the ambulance service and the air ambulance have been in attendance.

Closures have been in place in the surrounding roads including Bridge Street to keep traffic away from the area.

A police spokeswoman said: "We received a call at around 12.30pm about a collision between a car and a pedestrian.The road is currently closed.

"One man has been injured. He has serious injuries."

