Arrest made after car stolen in Bridgnorth

The silver Peugeot 208 was taken from Listley Street in the south Shropshire town between 2.30pm on Thursday and 1pm on Friday.

Once it was reported, police added details to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition System. It triggered a camera today, so officers swooped to stop the car and make the arrest.

A police spokesman said: "If you were in the area of Listley Street between the times detailed and saw anything that you believe may be linked to the theft of the car, please call the police on 101 and refer to incident 0445S 070619.

"You can email the Safer Neighbourhood Team at bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk , but be aware that this email address should not be used to report an incident that requires an urgent Police answer as it is not monitored 24 hours a day."