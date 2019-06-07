Memorial cup in honour of Bridgnorth sportsman Jason

The first Jason Francis Cup will be played next month, about seven months after the 29-year-old was hit by a vehicle while on a pavement in the Scarborough area of Perth.

AFC Bridgnorth and Market Drayton Town will play for the trophy, and the competition is planned to become an annual event.

The match will take place on July 27 this year, and will honour both Jason and his partner Alice Robinson, who was found dead in non-suspicious circumstances the day after Jason was killed.

Market Drayton Town chairman Mick Murphy said: “Town and Bridgnorth will play for the trophy annually and we agreed it should be his home town club who stage the first game.”

Jason was hit by the vehicle on December 22, and his death triggered tributes from across the county and beyond.

Friends raised more than $44,000 through online crowdfunding in the couple's name, and more was collected at events held within the county. That included an additional £16,000 raised during a charity rugby match in Bridgnorth.

The online money was raised by nearly 850 people across five months.

The money was used to send the couple's bodies back to the UK.

Any additional funds were given to their families.