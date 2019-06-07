Concerns over growing vandalism in Bridgnorth

Malvern Tipping, director of Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, said there has been a noticeable increase in the crime over the last six months.

This comes after businesses and vehicles in Underhill Street, which sits below a cliff-top path and the top of the railway, have been damaged by vandals throwing rubble from Castle Walk in High Town earlier this week, smashing windows and denting cars.

Various shop owners warned of the dangers and said it was only a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured.

Dr Tipping said he found vandals had thrown scaffolding foam onto the track of the railway just last week.

He said the problem relates to both the council and police being under-resourced.

"I visited the cliff railway on Friday last week and noticed that most of the foam tubes that had been wrapped around scaffolding supporting the structurally unsound metal railing along Castle Walk had been ripped off and hurled towards the cliff edge," he said.

"I noticed that one had even been thrown onto the tracks of the cliff railway.

"Just last week a member of the council came by last week to enquire about missing bins.

"Apparently vandals had swiped several from the Castle Walk area – it may be that they were taken to hurl over the edge."

Heap

Earlier this year, railings outside the town's theatre were ripped from their fixings and thrown down Stoneway Steps, damaging part of a £30,000 restoration at the nearby cliff railway.

Metal fencing in Castle Walk was also damaged by vandals overnight at the end of last year.

Dr Tipping added: "After several calls from our staff to the council, nothing was done about the railings that were left in a heap in the alley leading to the Stoneway Steps earlier in the year.

"We even stored the railings for a while. I believe in the end they were cut up or taken by the scrap dealer. During the same period graffiti also appeared down by the steps.

"Over the last six months there has been concern about the growing rate of vandalism in the vicinity.

"The problem is that both Shropshire Council and the police are under-resourced."