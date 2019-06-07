Concerns for children over poorly-lit road crossing in Bridgnorth

The zebra crossing on Stourbridge Road, in Bridgnorth, was reviewed by the street lighting and traffic signals commissioner at Shropshire Council, Jason Hughes, who agreed with concerns over poor night-time lighting.

Tony Ellens, of Kings Court, first raised the issue after witnessing a near-miss while out walking his dog.

He said: "I often walk my dog in the evening and saw a mother and her children nearly hit by a car while crossing the road.

"The driver had to swerve out of the way and ended up hitting a lamppost, but it quite easily could have been a different story for myself being close by or this fortunate family."

As a result, Shropshire Council's contractors, Kier, replaced the zebra crossing bollards with high level posts, meaning new, brighter lanterns have been mounted on the top of both sides.

Mr Ellens added: "It's a bad junction and although it drops to a 30mph zone, drivers often remain at 40mph and continue through.

"The crossing now is a lot better and a lot brighter at night, now we just need people to keep their speed down.

"It's a busy area that is used by young children going to school, and many residents going to nearby shops so it's great to see an issue I first raised with Councillor Christian Lea has been resolved."

Councillor Lea said: "I am very pleased that the upgrade of the lighting has been carried out on the zebra crossing on Stourbridge Road, as pedestrian safety is particularly important at this location with so many local residents using the crossing on route to shops.”