Bridgnorth steps' year-long repair work going in the right direction

The damaged Wellmeadow steps in Bridgnorth have been torn down by contractors and temporary metal replacements erected.

Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbotts, Councillor Christian Lea, said the long-awaited upgrade is finally in the home stretch as contractors now wait for the replacement timber to be delivered so the project can be finished.

Contractors Kier cut back dense overgrowth engulfing the former Wellmeadow steps before installing temporary stairs while the permanent replacement is prepared.

Kier is now waiting on the arrival of timber to install the permanent steps, which run from Springfield on the Wellmeadow Estate up to Kidderminster Road.

They were reported to have loose treads on May 21, 2018, and were closed for repairs following an inspection just a few days later.

Lesley Dagnall, of Wellmeadow, first raised the issue of the damaged steps with Shropshire Council.

She said: "It's superb we finally have steps fully functioning and there to be used.

"Even if the temporary version has to stay for a while until the wooden replacement is made, it's better than no steps at all. It's probably got a better life span too being metal."

Councillor Lea said: "I know that many residents have been severely inconvenienced while the set of steps have been closed off.

"As soon as I am informed of the installation date of the permanent steps, I will update the residents accordingly."

Since the initial closure, concerns were raised among Wellmeadow residents who said the alternative route into the centre of Bridgnorth was too far for some, particularly older people.