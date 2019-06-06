Ugandan boy Brian back on his feet thanks to Bridgnorth couple's kindness

Kevin Bellwood, who runs Roobarb, a lifestyle shop in Waterloo Terrace, crowdfunded a Flux Walker with his partner Marcia Dale after visiting the capital of Uganda, Kampala, last year.

The couple visited an orphanage and children's centre compound where they saw five-year-old Brian, who suffers from cerebral palsy, unable to walk, dragging himself along the floor while trying to play with friends.

Upon returning home, they started raising up to £1,000 with help from customers from Roobarb and The Bridgnorth Lions group.

Kevin regularly travels to Uganda with Marcia where they both volunteer at a children's centre that houses and schools vulnerable south Sudanese children, and was able to present the Ugandan youngster with the walker in person.

"We took some advice when we returned to the UK after we'd seen him crawling and playing with his friends," said Kevin.

"We were told that the Flux Walker would be ideal for him.

"It will hopefully aid him to straighten his back and strengthen his legs while getting about, but it was expensive – it was around £1,000."

With help from a £300 boost from The Bridgnorth Lions group, the pair managed to raise all the money for the walker within two weeks of launching the appeal.

He added: "The Bridgnorth Lions heard that we were starting an appeal for Brian and they kick-started it with an amazing donation, which we are immensely grateful for.

"We also had many donations from our customers who were very kind and generous."