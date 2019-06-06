'They'll kill someone': Warning over rocks thrown from Bridgnorth footpath

Businesses in Underhill Street have been victims of people throwing rubble from Castle Walk above near the Cliff Railway in High Town.

Glenn Watson, owner of Malthouse Interiors, had a huge dent put in the roof of his car after a rock was tossed into his courtyard. Now he's reluctant to sit outside in case he gets hit.

He said: "We've only been here a year but we've had three incidents already. It normally coincides with the school holidays. They are just throwing things from Castle Walk.

"My car was parked in the courtyard and someone chucked a rock which dented the roof. I can't park my car in my courtyard, and I'm reluctant to sit out there because I might get hit by something."

Looking down the footpath from where the objects are being thrown

Mr Watson has been in touch with Shropshire Council, but he claims they told him it is his responsibility to keep his property safe. He believes they are not taking the danger seriously enough.

"If somebody throws a rock and it hits a pedestrian, they'll be dead. If one hits a car, it will cause a serious accident," he said.

"I emailed Shropshire Council asking what is going to be done about people throwing brick-sized concrete rocks. They said that they'd had no incidents, even though I've reported it before.

"They've said it's up to me to keep my place safe and that I should take measures to protect my property from damage. What am I supposed to do?

The footpath from where the objects are being thrown

"There is a big health and safety issue here.

"I've suggested installing CCTV as a deterrent, getting the rocks moved away or closing Castle Walk at night."

Chris Adams, from Perry & Phillips funeral directors which is two doors down from Malthouse Interiors, said: "We've had little spates of it, normally at holiday time.

"When they are up on the cliff looking down from Castle Walk, it's a good 40 or 50 yards from the river. So when they throw things they drop onto the properties.

"I don't think it's malicious. It's just devilment."