Kennels plan for barn near Claverley approved

The council's south planning committee voted to pass the plans for a former barn at Whitecross Farm in Broughton, near Claverley, into a four-bedroom home and a kennels business.

But despite the plans being accepted, councillors asked officers to work with applicant Niki Greensil to work out the finer details of the plans.

Andy Boddington, who is on the planning committee, said: "The application was approved unanimously. It needed some improvement, but was okay in principal.

"It enables a business to thrive and that's very important in the countryside.

"We've asked officers to work with the applicant to work out the finer details."

There had been concerns from the local parish council that the plans were not in keeping with the area.

Claverley Parish Council had objected on the grounds that as a kennelling business it is not agricultural and therefore can’t be supported.

The council also says there is no mention of soundproofing in the plans.

Advertising

Sara Jones, case officer for the council, said: “This application proposes the conversion of an existing building to a residential dwelling and of a stable block to form a boarding kennels.

“The scheme includes the subdivision of the internal space to provide a lounge, kitchen and two bedrooms on the ground floor and a hall and staircase which would lead to two additional bedrooms within the roof space.

“The kennels would comprise of a mix of two and three dog kennels."

The applicant says she will live on site to monitor the dogs on a regular basis.

She said the business would not be viable if she were not there, because dog owners want someone to watch their dog between the hours of 6pm and 8am.