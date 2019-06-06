Delight as nine cygnets hatch at Severn Valley Country Park

For the last two months, volunteers at Severn Valley Country Park in Bridgnorth have monitored a pair of swans that settled on the recently reclaimed wetlands of the park before hatching nine cygnets.

The usual number of eggs for swans to lay is between five to eight and the country park said the nesting of such a large litter is testament to the habitat conservation and efforts of volunteers.

Susie Comaish, visitor centre manager at the park, said: “The success of the nesting swans having nine cygnets is testament to the hard work our volunteers give on a weekly basis here at Severn Valley Country Park.

"Thanks to their dedication, the park is able to maintain its green flag status making it a desirable place for visitors in addition to being a haven for wildlife.”

After a couple of days being nurtured, the cygnets set off on their first journey through the park under the guidance of the adult swans.

Having walked from the wetlands, the cygnets made their way down the main path, through the park and over the bridge to the riverside meadow before making it to the comfort of the river.

The arrival of the nesting swans follows work to reclaim the wetlands from invasive reeds that had overgrown and to divert water into the wetlands to improve water flow.

All of the work opened up the area for wildlife and made the wetlands easier for visitors to see.

The nine cygnets take to the water at Severn Valley Country Park. Photo: Don Bannister

The project was funded by the Tesco Bags of Help scheme following a successful funding application from volunteers. Support from the community through voting meant the project to rejuvenate the wetlands was awarded £8,000.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “The arrival of nine cygnets is a huge success story for the conservation efforts at Severn Valley Country Park and a reflection of the tremendous work our dedicated volunteers do in helping us maintain and improve our green spaces.

“I’d like to thank all of our volunteers for their work – it’s invaluable.”