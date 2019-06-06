Council addresses 5G health concerns

Shropshire Council said a number of people have recently contacted the authority expressing concerns about the potential health impacts of 5G – the next generation of cellular mobile technology.

The authority is hoping to be at the forefront of the technology, which delivers mobile internet faster and at higher quality than broadband.

But now the council has said people are worried about the potential impact on health from the wireless communication.

Lee Chapman, cabinet member for transformation and digital infrastructure, said: “The West Midlands Combined Authority – of which Shropshire Council is a non-constituent member – is working with UK5G, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and Public Health England in assessing any potential health concerns.

“They publish a regularly-updated review of current information on the effects of wireless communications on health and the environment and we will continue to monitor this review to ensure that we are aware of the latest information and advice.

“In addition, as part of their 5G ‘Urban Connected Communities’ Pilot in Birmingham, the WMCA has invited Shropshire Council to join a new working group that will share thinking and communications in relation to all things 5G, including the emerging health concerns.”

The review was last updated in March 2019 and says: “Over recent years there has been a huge expansion in the use of all forms of wireless communications ranging from short range Bluetooth to wide area mobile connectivity.

“This rapid growth has been managed safely through the industry conforming to international health standards which are independently laid down and are based upon a huge amount of research carried out over the last 50 years.

“Public Health England and other organisations have concluded there is no convincing evidence that human exposure of radio waves below these INCIRP guideline levels causes health effects in either adults or children.”

To date there have been no 5G antennas installed commercially in the council area that Shropshire Council is aware of.