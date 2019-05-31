Great Big Thank You Awards: Last chance to help us honour heroes of Shropshire

Now is your chance to help them get the recognition they deserve – but you will have to act fast.

We are looking for unsung heroes who have achieved remarkable things for our second Great Big Thank You Awards. But if you know somebody who deserves a special pat on the back, there is no time to waste as all nominations must be in by Friday next week – and online nominations close on Sunday.

There are a total of 11 categories in this year's awards. As well as Good Neighbour of the Year and Outstanding Bravery, there are also categories for the Farming Champion and Environmental Champion, Young Star, Teacher of the Year and Fundraiser of the Year.

We are also seeking nominations for Carer of the Year, Community Champion, Grandparent of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

How to nominate:

If you know somebody worthy of special recognition, the process couldn't be simpler – just fill in the form in the newspaper and ensure that it gets to us by Friday next week.

Or if you prefer to do it online, see the website starthankyou.shropshirestar.co.uk – but don't forget nominations close at midnight on Sunday.

Don't worry if you are not sure which category suits your nominee best – the judges will decide that for you.

Once the deadline has passed, our panel of judges will whittle them down to three finalists who will all be profiled in the newspaper. The final winners will then be decided by our readers in a public vote,

Advertising

The winners will then be invited, along with a guest, to an awards afternoon at Hadley Park House Hotel on October 10.

They will be joined by the campaign sponsors to enjoy afternoon tea before they are presented with their prizes and trophies, which have been designed by the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry.

Shropshire Star editor-in-chief Martin Wright said last year's ceremony had been one of the highlights of the year.

"It was a special occasion, with a superb afternoon tea in a delightful setting," he said.

Advertising

"But what really made it so memorable was meeting the wonderful people who had been presented with the awards, and hearing the remarkable stories that had led to them being chosen.

"It was all the sweeter for the fact that while a panel of judges was used to choose the finalists, the eventual winners were chosen by you – our loyal band of Shropshire Star readers.

"The Great Big Thank You Awards are not just to honour the people of Shropshire and Mid Wales, but they are also chosen by the people of Shropshire and Mid Wales."