Land Rover worth £14,000 stolen from farm near Bridgnorth

The blue 4x4 was stolen from Quatt at some time between midnight on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.

Thieves broke into a number of outbuildings, and also took a pressure washer, strimmer and chainsaw.

Police said they suspect the burglars would have driven out to the farm, and that at least two people would have been involved. It is likely they would have driven away in a convoy.

The last three digits of the registration of the stolen Land Rover were KMU.

The details of the vehicle have been added to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition system so that if it activates an ANPR camera, any nearby police officers will be notified and can take the appropriate action.

Anybody who was in the Quatt area in the early hours of Tuesday morning is asked to call police if they saw anything suspicious.

To get in touch with officers, call 101 and cite reference number 0093S 280519.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org