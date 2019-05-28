Vintage film seats up for sale at Bridgnorth antiques centre

A collection of vintage folding metal chairs have been bought and are now up for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth.

The seats began their life in the 60s travelling around outdoor film screenings in India before four of them found their way to Shropshire.

John Ridgway, owner of the centre in Mill Street, Low Town, said one sold in moments.

“The instant we put them out on display, someone jumped at the chance and bought one,” he said. “We’ve now got three left and I’m sure they won’t hang about for long.

“One of our stall holders spotted them and brought them in and they’re now here for £59 each.”

Mr Ridgway said the centre is always on the look out for strange and unusual antiques.

“We’ve had a few unusual items in the past,” he said.

“When you’ve got a centre this big I think it’s important to ensure you have something that nowhere else has so I’m always on the lookout for quirky antiques and some of our stall holders have the same way of thinking.

Advertising

“These folding chairs, dating from the 1960s, were used as makeshift cinemas throughout India.

“Apparently, temporary cinemas were often created using these chairs for the audience and a sheet to cover the auditorium.

“They have made their way over to England and we are lucky enough to have a small number to sell.”

The Old Mill Antiques Centre in Mill Street, Low Town, is open everyday from 10am to 5pm.

The antiques centre can be reached on 01746 768778.