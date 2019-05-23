‘Gone but not forgotten’: Wreath and plaque laid for Bridgnorth steps on anniversary of closure

The Wellmeadow steps, which run from Springfield on the Wellmeadow Estate up to Kidderminster Road, were reported to have loose treads on May 21, 2018, and were closed for repairs just a few days later.

Since then, petitions and campaigns have been launched by residents over the time it is taking for repairs to start and saying that the alternative route into the town is too difficult for some, particularly older people.

Following a delayed second quote for repairs being provided to Shropshire Council in March 2019, meaning it could finally order the work to be carried out, Lesley Dagnall, who first raised the issue with the council last year, returned to the steps on Monday to pay tribute with a wreath and sign.

The issue was originally raised on May 21, 2018





The sign reads: "Gone but not forgotten. Wellmeadow Steps, May 21 – 1 year anniversary since reporting the issue and Shropshire County Council have still not given us a date for the repairs.

"It's a shame they aren't as quick at repairing/replacing them as they were at closing them."

The Wellmeadow resident said it was an attempt to highlight the ongoing lack of urgency with the repair.

"I thought I'd add some humour to an absolute farcical, long-winded, provocative situation rather than lose my temper," said Mrs Dagnall.

"But this is a serious issue that I and many residents have been in a constant battle with, about trying to get a resolution.

The wreath and plaque





"It took until March this year for any progress to be made due to a quote for repairs not being given and since the quote has been made two months ago we've had absolutely no update on when the work will start."

The origin of the problem is thought to be due to overgrowth disrupting the alignment of the steps.

Mrs Dagnall added that what may seem like a small inconvenience is having an effect on footfall in the town.

"The alternative route into Bridgnorth is too long for most and doesn't feel safe at night – if residents have to get in their cars many will go elsewhere where parking is free," she said.

"It seems a low priority problem and although we've received the support from Shropshire Councillor Christian Lea it's just taken far too long."

A start date for contractors Kier to initiate repairs on the steps is yet to be confirmed.

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.