New town mayor takes up her post in Bridgnorth

Councillor Jean Onions, who represents Morfe ward, was officially made the town’s mayor at a ceremony last night.

Former mayor for the last two years, Councillor Ron Whittle, was nominated by councillor Edward Marshall to become deputy mayor.

Members of the council met at College House to take part in the ceremony where Councillor Onions gave her thanks and welcomed her new role.

Councillor Onions said: “I’m very proud to have been elected as mayor of the town I’ve lived in pretty much all my life. I’m looking forward to the upcoming year, it’s an honour and something I didn’t expect to ever happen.

“I’ve run a business in Bridgnorth for more than 50 years so I know a fair bit about the town.

“My aim will be to follow in Ron Whittle’s footstep. He’s been such a strong mayor and left big boots to fill, so if I can fill just half of them I’ll be doing alright.”