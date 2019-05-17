Couple’s pet dog rescued after getting washed down the River Severn in Bridgnorth

Mitzy the Shih Tzu was washed down the River Severn in Bridgnorth after falling from a nearby field before heroic passers-by formulated a rescue mission using a canoe.

Michael Terleckyj and his wife, Pat, were walking five-year-old Mitzy while staying at Riverside Caravan Park, on Kidderminster Road, when she suddenly ran towards the River Severn and dropped 15ft into the river’s current.

The pair, from Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, said they thought it was the last time they would see their beloved pet.

Macauley Carpenter helped rescue Mitzy from a cave next to the river

“We walked the riverbanks for hours and hours and just couldn’t find her,” said Michael.

“The site warden was looking, along with a number of residents and a huge number of people on social media, but with no luck.

“We thought we had lost her to the Severn and were advised to return home to Wolverhampton for the night.

“Overnight we didn’t get a wink of sleep – we couldn’t help feeling she had surely drowned, but still held on with hope.”

Advertising

But the following day, 21-year-old Macauley Carpenter was able to initiate the rescue when he heard the faint whimpering of a dog while out walking with his family.

“As we left the house we heard a dog crying down by the river so we went and checked it out,” said Macauley.

Pat and Michael reunited with Mitzy

“Myself, Faith and Rebecca Groome and Charlie Broome all saw Mitzy stuck in a cave down by the river so we phoned the fire brigade as soon as we could.

Advertising

“Someone was able to get a canoe onto the river and crawled into the cave to rescue her.

“My girlfriend called the owners, who started crying over the phone saying they thought she was a goner – it was a lovely moment.”

After having Mitzy returned safe and sound, Michael added: “Everyone involved was very brave to be able to find her and get down to the cave, which was surrounded by overgrowth, and a big thank you to the people of Bridgnorth for your support and giving us hope.”