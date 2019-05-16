Youngsters give up their Saturday for Bridgnorth litter pick

Children from The Little Green House Nursery will take part in a litter pick at Severn Park, and are inviting other volunteers to join them.

The effort is part of a wider campaign to eradicate pointless plastic within the town.

Hannah Vyse, managing director at the nursery, said: "Keeping our environment clean and green has always been an essential part of the Little Green House ethos.

“The children are really looking forward to taking part in the park litter pick, they understand how important it is to keep our lovely town clean and free of rubbish.

“It is our own effort to help the Sustainable Bridgnorth campaign which aims to make the Bridgnorth district a sustainable, low carbon community.”

Julia Buckley, Bridgnorth town councillor, said: “We are spearheading the Bridgnorth campaign to Prevent Pointless Plastic, supported by the Love Bridgnorth independent traders group.

“The campaign group comprises an alliance of businesses, school and church groups, WIs, residents and so, aiming to reduce pointless plastic – mainly single-use products – for reduction of waste generated in the town and secondly to inspire people and businesses to seek out re-usable products, re-use systems and recycling.

“It’s fantastic to find such enthusiasm from the staff and families at Little Green House Nursery – and we hope it will inspire their youngsters to keep our town beautiful."

Little Green House has bases in Bridgnorth, Claverley and Bobbington and holds the Businesses for Children Award 2018 for the Nursery/Preschool category (Shropshire).

All bases are rated level five by the Royal Horticultural Society Gardening Schools programme and the Claverley setting was rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted last year.