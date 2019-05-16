Menu

Plant sale day near Bridgnorth for charity

By Mat Growcott | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Gardeners are being invited to a charity plant sale near Bridgnorth this bank holiday weekend.

Reg Gregg

Reg Gregg has been organising the Astley Abbotts Village Hall sale for two decades, with money from the event going to Cuan Wildlife Centre.

And on May 25 it will return, running from 9am until midday.

There will be hundreds of plants to see at the village hall, and Mr Gregg said he hoped people who had never tried the sale would give it a go this year.

“We’ve got our regulars, but we’d like a few more new people as well,” he said.

“It’s a bank holiday Saturday and it’s always busy. We’ve got hundreds and hundreds of perennials.”

Cuan Wildlife look after sick, injured and orphaned animals and birds.

