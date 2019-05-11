Finalist Robyn jumps for joy

Robyn Gross will head to Blackpool later this year to compete in the finals of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain and represent her home town in efforts to take away the competition crown.

The 15-year-old Oldbury Wells student has already been named Miss Junior Teen Shropshire and says making it this far is a "dream come true".

"I am so incredibly excited to have made it to the finals – it's a great achievement," she said.

Robyn on her horse, George

"Making it this far really is a dream come true. I'm looking forward to being able to represent my home town and hopefully win the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain crown."

When she is not strutting down the runway, Robyn spends her time riding her horse, George and hopes achieving other personal goals will give her the edge in this year's competition.

"I love to set myself challenges and work towards achieving them," she added.

"I really enjoy horse riding, singing and martial arts, all of which have helped me gain lots of confidence I can hopefully use to my benefit.

"I am currently working on a number of fundraising activities including a charity ball to raise as much money as possible for the children’s charity Together for Short Lives."

Robyn Gross has already been named Miss Junior Teen Shropshire

Toni Gross, Robyn's mother, added: "It's such an overwhelming achievement and I thought it's an interesting thing to come from a Shropshire town.

"I'm very proud of her and looking forward to the finals."

The final takes place in October, with Robyn competing at The Globe in Blackpool in a bid to win an array of prizes, including £500.