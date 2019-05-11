Menu

Daredevil 80-year-old survives wing walk

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

“I asked if the pilot would frighten me. He did. . .”

Daredevil Anthony Fenwick-Wilson comes in to land.

Those were the words of daredevil granddad Anthony Fenwick-Wilson, who celebrated his 80th birthday by experiencing a terrifying wing walk to raise cash for two charities.

The Claverly businessman, who also races a classic 1930s Railton car in his spare time, took on the stunt in Cirencester to generate funds for Mission Motorsport, a charity supporting servicemen and women hurt in the line of duty, and Dementia UK.

Anthony’s latest daring feat followed a relay triathlon he did for his 70th birthday, and a two-and-a-half mile freefall parachute jump on his 75th.

He said: “The flight was incredible. We went quite high up and flew down vertically. We did some hedge hopping. The pilot was excellent. I told him before we went up that I didn’t want to just go in a straight line, I asked if he could frighten me. He did.

“I was totally relieved at the end. I was a bit wobbly because I’ve got an artificial hip and an artificial knee. It was a better feeling flying down at low level.

“It was a day to remember.”

After Anthony was brought back down to earth, he was whisked off to a country house for a surprise celebration with his wife Diana, family and friends.

“My wife told me we’re going to go to a hotel for the night. But when we got to the so-called hotel it was a country house and my family and friends were all there. I knew nothing about any of it. To see my children, grandchildren and friends, it was a lovely surprise.”

It also happened to be Anthony and Diana’s fifth wedding anniversary, but despite his compulsion for extravagant stunts, she takes a laid back approach.

“She just shrugs her shoulders,” said Anthony.

So far almost £4,000 has been raised. Anthony will be keeping the page open for donations until the end of the month.

To support Anthony, you can donate at wonderful.org/fundraiser/wingwalkingforourservicemen-10f072b5 or wonderful.org/fundraiser/wingwalkfordementia-c962422f

Nick Humphreys

