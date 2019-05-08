£1 million nursing home pavilion opens near Bridgnorth

Bradeney House Nursing Home in Worfield held an official opening for the new premises, complete with a performance from the Bradeney Bunch band for the gathered guests.

Les Jones, managing director of the nursing home, which also has 14 retirement bungalows, said they had been thrilled to unveil the pavilion.

Proud

He said: "We are very proud to offer that to our little community and we will be supporting them with their activities as well.

"It was a fantastic afternoon and we are very proud."

The pavilion has a craft room, a larger room for activities, and a kitchen, as well as underfloor heating.

Mr Jones, who also performs with the Bradeney Bunch, said he wanted the pavilion to be a true community resource.

He said: "We decided to build it because we thought it would be a great asset to the community of bungalows and friends and people who want to hold events.

"It is just another facility for the village here that they have here in Worfield and we're very proud to make it happen."

Yoga

Mr Jones said the ambition was to host a number of activities.

The centre is already staging yoga classes, but he said they were looking for an art teacher and someone to run pilates courses.

Mr Jones said: "We want to encourage people outside the community to meet with people that live in the bungalows so they form their own community."

The pavilion was built by SJ Roberts and Mr Jones said the "quality and finish is fantastic" and that the firm had carried out an exemplary job.