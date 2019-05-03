Campaigners mull over homes appeal

Shropshire Council's South Planning Committee debated the application for the four bungalows and two houses in Alveley's Meadowbrook Close at a meeting last month. Several residents have cited concerns about loss of green belt land in the area, damage to the roads and noise.

There was much confusion at the Shirehall meeting after the committee voted against approving the application, before then voting to defer it for amendments.

Members of Alveley Green Belt Protection Group were not happy with the decision, saying because the plans were rejected, they should not then have been deferred.

Now they are deciding whether or not to appeal.

Roger Ford, of the Alveley Green Belt Protection Group, said: "I've written to the council complaining about it and now we are waiting for a response. The meeting was run poorly and the application should have been refused. We're waiting to see if they are going to change the decision. It costs about £1,000 to appeal."

He added: "Most of us are quite happy to spend the money from the group's funds, but we would prefer them the change the decision without us having to appeal. We'll have to see what they say. It's on green belt land. We need to protect it.

Plans were first lodged by Harry Pitt last summer, and several amendments have been made since. There are 35 public comments on the proposal, all objecting it.