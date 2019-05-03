Advertising
Appeal to find family of man who died in Bridgnorth
The Shropshire coroner is trying to trace the family of Anthony Charles Allen who died in Bridgnorth on April 4.
Mr Allen was born in 1943 in Wednesbury in the West Midlands and had two children – a son born in 1966 and daughter born in 1967, with a Miss Dunn.
The coroner's office is asking anyone with information concerning his children's whereabouts to call them on 01743 258540.
