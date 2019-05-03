£80k for Bridgnorth park project

Severn Valley Lives in the Landscape will delve into the history of Severn Valley Country Park and present the findings to visitors in new displays.

The project will investigate the lives of previous generations who lived and worked within the boundaries of the park in Alveley near Bridgnorth, focusing on the various industries such as mining and sandstone quarrying, the historic river crossings such as Potter’s Loade ferry and the social history of the families and local people in the valley.

Jointly funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Jean Jackson Trust and Shropshire Council, the £81,500 project will last for 12 months and be led by a newly appointed project officer.

Volunteer historians are currently being sought to help with the research of the project and children in the area will also be encouraged to participate, with an education pack being distributed to schools outlining the heritage of the park.

Included in the year-long initiative will be archaeological volunteer training days, study days for local geologists and open days for the public to get involved.

Special attention will be given to recording oral histories to preserve the stories of the Severn Valley for future generations.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for culture, said: "We're so lucky in Shropshire to have such beautiful countryside and stunning country parks like Severn Valley.

"It's wonderful that we are now able to delve into the history of the landscape of Severn Valley and involve local volunteers in helping us tell the hidden stories of the park for Shropshire residents and visitors to this fabulous destination. I'm looking forward to seeing the final result."

Harvey James, of the Jean Jackson Trust, added: "This project in the Severn Valley Country Park is one of which she would have approved and her trustees are pleased to be able to provide the matched funding for this innovative project.

"Jean Jackson came from the Market Drayton area and during her life she had a great interest in Shropshire fauna and flora evidenced by many years as a trustee and supporter of Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

"She was also instrumental in setting up the Hospice Support Group in Market Drayton showing her concern for people's needs."