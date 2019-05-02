Shropshire daredevil's wing walk for 80th birthday

Anthony Fenwick-Wilson was soaring through the air in aid of Dementia UK and Mission Motorsport in his latest thrill-seeking stunt.

The Claverly-based businessman, who launched renewable energy company Crossflow Energy and is hoping to raise £10,000 for the two causes, has previous for heart-pumping shenanigans. For his 70th he did a relay triathlon and for his 75th a two-and-a-half mile free-fall parachute jump with the Red Devils, both for charity.

He said: “I’ve never done it before. I like having a go at things I might enjoy. Going 120mph vertically towards the ground was an experience that I enjoyed so I thought a wing walk would be be the next level up.”

Anthony did five years naval training in his younger days and, having made several friends in the forces, Mission Motorsport is a cause close to his heart. The charity supports wounded, injured and sick serving and veteran servicemen by engagement through motorsport.

“It gives them the ability to do things for themselves,” said Anthony.

His wife Diana is an ambassador for Dementia UK, and Anthony added: “It has made me realise just what an incredible job Admiral nurses do for those with dementia, their families and carers.

The day of the flight also happens to fall on Anthony and Diana’s fifth wedding anniversary.

So what does she think about his madcap exploits? He said: “She just accepts that’s how I am. People suggested she saw a psychiatrist before deciding if she wanted to marry me. I have a reputation for being eccentric.”

To support Anthony, you can donate at wonderful.org/fundraiser/wingwalkingforourservicemen-10f072b5 or wonderful.org/fundraiser/wingwalkfordementia-c962422f