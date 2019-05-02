Club fun sessions plain sailing

Chelmarsh Sailing Club, south of Bridgnorth, is trying, has held a number of strategic meetings throughout the last year as part of a diversification plan looking at ways to encourage more members from a wider variety of backgrounds.

Stand up paddle boarding sessions have been launched, as well as a number of changes with the way the club operates.

Committee member David Partridge said the old tedious membership process has been scrapped in place of a relaxed, slimline method making it easier to become a part of. He said: “We’ve opened the group up and made it a lot more accessible and laid back. As part of this, we’ve launched our paddle boarding sessions which have already proven hugely popular.”

The group held three taster sessions over the Easter period for paddle boarding, at which more than 20 people attended.

“New members have already signed up, brought their partners along with them and even purchased paddle boards themselves,” he added.

“Social media has been a big part of what we’re doing now. What used to be a paper-based rota is now done over the internet and made everything a lot easier.

“Membership numbers did start to drop which is the main reason we seriously looked at how to bring the club into its new era. The facilities are all here and it’s in a truly beautiful spot and we realised people like just getting out onto the water and enjoying the experience of paddle boarding.”

The club is home to a cafe, bar and 110 acres of open water.

Advertising

David added: “We have a number of plans going forward which will be advertised on our active Facebook page and website. We’re looking at holding open water yoga for example.”

For those wanting to get involved, the club is holding a taster session on Saturday from 12-5pm.

More information can be found at chel marshsailing.org.uk