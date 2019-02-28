Menu

Inquest into Shropshire couple who died in Australia adjourned

By Aimee Jones | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

An inquest into a young Shropshire couple who died within a couple of hours of each other in Australia has been adjourned.

Jason Francis and Alice Robinson died in Australia after moving from Shropshire

Jason Mark Francis, 29, died on December 22 last year, and his girlfriend Alice Marie Robinson, 26, was found dead the next day.

Coroners officer Clare Hope said: "Jason Francis, from Bridgnorth, was an asbestos worker, semi-professional footballer and RAF fire fighter.

"He was a pedestrian involved in a road traffic accident and sadly passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained."

A rugby tournament was held in December to remember Jason and Alice

Miss Robinson, who was said at the time to be "devastated" by the death of her boyfriend, was found at the home they shared the following day.

Mrs Hope added: "Originally from Wellington, she was a digital magazine content editor.

"On December 23 Alice Robinson was found deceased in Woodstock Street, Mount Pleasant, Perth."

A Gofundme page, set up by Cottesloe Rugby Club where Jason was a player, raised $44,000, and the families thanked those who have supported bringing the pair back to the UK.

Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to the couple at a joint funeral service in Bridgnorth last Friday.

Both hearings were adjourned to May 22, subject to inquests in Perth.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

