Bridgnorth historic building refit

Castle Hall, in West Castle Street, has had a new boiler installed, additional sockets, WiFi, new windows and more improvements are on the way.

And now the Bridgnorth Town Council-owned community hall is re-open and accepted bookings from members of the public.

For those who wish to use the hall, the booking process and costs have been simplified to make it more accessible.

Councillor Julia Buckley said: "Thanks to the hard work of a working party of councillors and the new town clerk and his team, we are already attracting bookings from performers like Jon Boden, plus regional training organisers and sports events.

"So, If you are looking for a venue to host an event, workshop, training, sports, lecture, talk, lunch or wedding, I hope you will consider your own Castle Hall. It is our historic and community asset and we would love to see it open more."

For more information about bookings call Bridgnorth Town Council on 01746 772223.