Bridgnorth dragon needs puff for London Marathon

Dana Power, of Bridgnorth, is also putting on his Puff the dragon costume for this year's London Marathon on April 28 in a bid to raise £2,000 for asthma patients.

And this time he has attracted sponsorship from several businesses for the effort which will be in support of Asthma UK. He has so far collected £790 towards the target.

Sponsors so far are Bridgnorth businesses Specsavers; Reach Out Arts; The Cake Room; SJ Roberts Plumbing and Heating; Bridgnorth Flowers and Gifts; West Midlands Garage Door Restore; and Acute Pest Control, in Broseley.

Dana, 64, says: "I've sold some advertising space on Puff as a different way of fundraising this year. Each company has paid £50 to have their name put on Puff. I'm hopeful of some more sponsors before Marathon day April 28th.

"Training so far is going okay and I have done a few 15-mile long runs.

"It amazes me that every year the people of Bridgnorth get behind me and Puff with our fundraising, none of this would be possible with their fantastic support,

"By the finish of London Marathon I'm hoping my total fundraising in the eight years I have been running, will be approximately £40,000

Dana, a part-time driver, started running eight years and has previosuly taken part in the London event.

After 35 years at Bridgnorth Aluminium he now works at Bridgnorth Endowed School, and at Bridgnorth Flowers and Gifts.

To support his queat to raise money for Asthma UK donate online via Virginmoneygiving.com/DanaPower63