Young Shropshire couple’s inquests to open this week

Alice Robinson, 26, and Jason Francis, 29 died just days before Christmas.

Jason, from Bridgnorth, died in a tragic accident on December 22 when he was run over by a delivery driver outside his home in Perth, Western Australia.

His long-term girlfriend, Alice, from Much Wenlock, was found dead a day later at Mount Hawthorn.

Jason, a former footballer in Shropshire who also served in the RAF, enjoyed success with Market Drayton Town, and was also known for his exploits on the rugby field turning out for Newport and Bridgnorth.

Alice was a talented artist and a former hockey player. The pair had been in Perth for a number of weeks.

An inquest in to their deaths will open at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Thursday before John Ellery, coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.