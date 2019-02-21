Jason Francis: Hundreds expected at service for tragic Shropshire sportsman and partner Alice Robinson

Jason Francis, 29, formerly from Bridgnorth and Shifnal, died after being hit by a vehicle in an area of Scarborough, Perth in Western Australia on December 22 last year.

The following day, his partner, 26-year-old Alice Robinson from Much Wenlock, died in Mount Hawthorn, with her family confirming she had taken her own life.

The pair have both been returned to the UK, and a joint service of celebration and thanksgiving will take place at Telford Crematorium in Redhill on Friday at 11.15am.

A Gofundme page, set up by Cottesloe Rugby Club, where Jason was a player, raised $44,000, and the families have thanked those who have supported bringing the pair back to the UK.

A notice said: "The families are deeply appreciative of all the generous contributions received which have ensured the safe return of Jason and Alice to England from Australia and they thank you all most sincerely.

"Kind donations on the day will be divided between Help for Heroes and The Midlands Air Ambulance, for which purpose collection boxes will be provided at the Crematorium or online at perryandphillips funeral.com. The families will also welcome flowers if preferred."

The notice also says that they are expecting a very large gathering, so to avoid delays people are urged to arrive early and consider car sharing where possible.

In a published notice, Jason was described as "the dearly loved Son of Steve and Sheila, Stepson of Sally and David and the dear Brother of Jemma."

A former footballer in the area who also served in the RAF, Jason enjoyed success with Market Drayton Town, and was also known for his exploits on the rugby field turning out for Newport and Bridgnorth.

The notice added: "Alice Marie, the adored and devoted Daughter of Leigh and Dawn and the loving, talented Sister of Leigh, Stuart and Aaron, also tragically passed away on December 22, 2018.

"Together, Jason and Alice will be sadly missed by all their Families and many Friends."

An inquest is also set to open later this month, with an opening listed for 9.30am at Shirehall on February 28.