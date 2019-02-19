Care home near Bridgnorth receives 'good' rating after improving safety

For Bradeney House in Worfield, the rating comes as another boost after recently receiving Investors in People accreditation.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors previously found in their July 2017 visit that the home was "not consistently safe" and did not always keep risk assessments up to date.

But, when they returned in January this year, they found new procedures had been put into place and upgraded its status to "good" across all five categories - safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and being well-led.

In its report, the CQC said: "People were happy with the care and support they received and gave positive comments about the staff, management and provider. There was a welcoming and friendly atmosphere at the home, where staff were confident in their roles and worked for the benefit of the people who lived there."

Grateful

Owners Leslie and Jane Jones rewarded staff members with a bottle of champagne each for their hard work.

Mr Jones said: “This is tangible evidence of the hard work and commitment from everyone involved at Bradeney House. However, we will not be resting on our laurels. We’re sure that our philosophy of continual improvement will reap further success in the years to come.”

Katrina Watkins, manager of the home, added: “We are just so pleased and grateful to all the staff for their hard work. This is not just down to management, it’s down to the dedication of the carers, housekeeping team, kitchen staff, maintenance and the admin and reception team."