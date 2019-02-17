Two-car crash near Bridgnorth

The collision happened on the B4176 at Stableford at about 1.20pm on Sunday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service stated on its website: "Crews are extricating one person trapped in a vehicle following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B4176. Fire Service personnel are using - cutting equipment."

Crews from Telford Central and Tweedale and an operations officer attended the scene along with an ambulance, West Mercia Police and representatives from a utility company.