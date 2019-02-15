Advertising
Emergency services called to vulnerable woman by River Severn in Bridgnorth
Emergency services were called when a woman threatened to jump into the River Severn in Shropshire.
Police were called to help the woman at about 8pm on Thursday.
The incident happened at Alveley Industrial Estate near Bridgnorth.
Three fire crews, including a water rescue unit, were sent from Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury as a precaution.
The situation was safe by 8.30pm.
